HEC Infra secures Rs 3-cr work order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

HEC Infra Projects has announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 3.08 crore from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Gujarat.
The project involves the augmentation of the SITC (supply, installation, testing, and commissioning) of electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation works for existing water distribution stations at Gitabaug, Paldi, and Niyojannagar, Manekbaug in the West Zone.
The awarded contract covers the upgrading of these facilities to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the water distribution system in the specified areas. The scope includes all necessary electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation works to ensure optimal performance of the stations.
The orders are domestic in nature. The project is to be executed within a time period of 8 months. The broad consideration or size of the contract is Rs. 3.08 crore.
There is no interest of the promoter/promoter group or group companies in the entity that awarded the contracts, and hence, this is not applicable.
Additionally, the contract(s) do not fall under related party transactions, and therefore, the question of whether they were executed at arm's length does not apply.
HEC Infra Projects is engaged in electrification services.
The companys standalone net profit zoomed 2080% to Rs 5.67 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 0.26 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 65% year on year to Rs 45.60 crore in Q4 FY25.
Shares of HEC Infra Projects tanked 2% to Rs 172.28 on the NSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app