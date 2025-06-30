Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HEC Infra secures Rs 3-cr work order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

HEC Infra secures Rs 3-cr work order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
HEC Infra Projects has announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 3.08 crore from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Gujarat.

The project involves the augmentation of the SITC (supply, installation, testing, and commissioning) of electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation works for existing water distribution stations at Gitabaug, Paldi, and Niyojannagar, Manekbaug in the West Zone.

The awarded contract covers the upgrading of these facilities to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the water distribution system in the specified areas. The scope includes all necessary electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation works to ensure optimal performance of the stations.

The orders are domestic in nature. The project is to be executed within a time period of 8 months. The broad consideration or size of the contract is Rs. 3.08 crore.

There is no interest of the promoter/promoter group or group companies in the entity that awarded the contracts, and hence, this is not applicable.

Additionally, the contract(s) do not fall under related party transactions, and therefore, the question of whether they were executed at arm's length does not apply.

HEC Infra Projects is engaged in electrification services.

The companys standalone net profit zoomed 2080% to Rs 5.67 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 0.26 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 65% year on year to Rs 45.60 crore in Q4 FY25.

Shares of HEC Infra Projects tanked 2% to Rs 172.28 on the NSE.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

