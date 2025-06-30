RBL Bank Ltd soars 3%

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 246.55, up 3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.82% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.24% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28506.1, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 116.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 108.51 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 247, up 2.43% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 6.82% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.24% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.