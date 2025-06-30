Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd up for third straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1581.9, up 2.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 115.86% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% slide in NIFTY and a 3.29% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

