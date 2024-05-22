HEG consolidated net profit declines 67.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.34% to Rs 546.90 croreNet profit of HEG declined 67.00% to Rs 32.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.34% to Rs 546.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 616.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.46% to Rs 311.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 532.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.93% to Rs 2394.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2467.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
