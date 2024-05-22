Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HEG consolidated net profit declines 67.00% in the March 2024 quarter

HEG consolidated net profit declines 67.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 11.34% to Rs 546.90 crore

Net profit of HEG declined 67.00% to Rs 32.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.34% to Rs 546.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 616.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.46% to Rs 311.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 532.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.93% to Rs 2394.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2467.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales546.90616.88 -11 2394.902467.24 -3 OPM %7.5220.01 -15.9725.06 - PBDT96.81158.30 -39 570.02779.63 -27 PBT46.37125.16 -63 395.37677.33 -42 NP32.9199.72 -67 311.67532.36 -41

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

