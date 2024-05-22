Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navneet Education reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Navneet Education reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 385.08 crore

Net loss of Navneet Education reported to Rs 17.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 27.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 385.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 360.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.31% to Rs 188.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 192.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 1693.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1636.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales385.08360.99 7 1693.101636.41 3 OPM %15.558.86 -17.6417.77 - PBDT61.1732.46 88 296.31296.63 0 PBT41.3614.07 194 237.16243.89 -3 NP-17.5727.54 PL 188.53192.99 -2

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

