HEG Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

EPL Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd and GHCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 December 2024.

EPL Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd and GHCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 December 2024.

HEG Ltd soared 10.98% to Rs 486.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19893 shares in the past one month.

EPL Ltd surged 8.18% to Rs 281.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67994 shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd spiked 7.54% to Rs 561.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32018 shares in the past one month.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd gained 7.33% to Rs 1304.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

GHCL Ltd spurt 6.90% to Rs 646.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19813 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7476 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News