HEG Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Wonderla Holidays Ltd, UCO Bank, Swan Energy Ltd and Central Bank of India are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 December 2024.

HEG Ltd soared 12.03% to Rs 558.85 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44170 shares in the past one month.

Wonderla Holidays Ltd surged 10.91% to Rs 918.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6241 shares in the past one month.

UCO Bank spiked 9.00% to Rs 49.16. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd spurt 7.73% to Rs 680.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India advanced 7.39% to Rs 60.89. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

