Wonderla Holidays spurts on launching QIP; floor price of Rs 827.85/share

Wonderla Holidays jumped 13.89% to Rs 942.80 after the company announced that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with a floor price of Rs 827.85 per share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Tuesday, 3 December 2024.

The floor price of Rs 829.74 is at a premium of 0.23% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 827.85 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

Wonderla Holidays operates three largest amusement parks in Kochi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad and the Wonderla resort in Bengaluru under the brand name Wonderla.

On a standalone basis, net profit of Wonderla Holidays rose 28.4% to Rs 13.52 crore on 13.8% increase in net sales to Rs 75.16 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23.

