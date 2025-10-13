Hero MotoCorp forays Italian market with distribution partnership with Pelpi International

Hero MotoCorp announced its official entry into the Republic of Italy. As the world's #1 two-wheeler manufacturer for over 24 years serving a massive consumer base of 125 million globally, this expansion marks Hero MotoCorp's entry into its 49th international market.

With two state-of-the-art R&D facilities in Germany and India, the company is committed to delivering future-ready, sustainable and smart mobility solutions that empower diverse rider preferences globally. The distribution of products from Hero MotoCorp will be managed by Pelpi International, one of Italy's largest distributors offering two-wheeler sales, service and parts across Italy through a network of 160+ dealers and a strong team of passionate riders led by Cesare Galli. Initial distribution of products from Hero MotoCorp will focus on key cities with 36+ dealers, gradually expanding to 54.

As Hero MotoCorp debuts in Italy, it brings with it a powerful philosophy: You Are Limitless. The three flagship models - Xpulse 200 4V, Xpulse 200 4V Pro and Hunk 440 - represent this philosophy in motion. Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President, Hero MotoCorp, stated: "Entering Italy, the very heartland of two-wheeler culture, marks a defining milestone in Hero MotoCorp's global expansion journey. We aim to redefine The Future of Mobility' at a global scale with next-gen smart mobility solutions that cater to diverse riding preferences. With products that reflect both the Explorer and Liberator spirit, we are inviting Italian riders to experience Limitless Freedom and Limitless Adventure every day. Our success in the Dakar Rally with Hero MotoSports is a testimony of our global engineering excellence and the innovation in products that we are bringing for Italy market."