Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp forays Italian market with distribution partnership with Pelpi International

Hero MotoCorp forays Italian market with distribution partnership with Pelpi International

Image
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hero MotoCorp announced its official entry into the Republic of Italy. As the world's #1 two-wheeler manufacturer for over 24 years serving a massive consumer base of 125 million globally, this expansion marks Hero MotoCorp's entry into its 49th international market.

With two state-of-the-art R&D facilities in Germany and India, the company is committed to delivering future-ready, sustainable and smart mobility solutions that empower diverse rider preferences globally. The distribution of products from Hero MotoCorp will be managed by Pelpi International, one of Italy's largest distributors offering two-wheeler sales, service and parts across Italy through a network of 160+ dealers and a strong team of passionate riders led by Cesare Galli. Initial distribution of products from Hero MotoCorp will focus on key cities with 36+ dealers, gradually expanding to 54.

As Hero MotoCorp debuts in Italy, it brings with it a powerful philosophy: You Are Limitless. The three flagship models - Xpulse 200 4V, Xpulse 200 4V Pro and Hunk 440 - represent this philosophy in motion.

Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President, Hero MotoCorp, stated: "Entering Italy, the very heartland of two-wheeler culture, marks a defining milestone in Hero MotoCorp's global expansion journey. We aim to redefine The Future of Mobility' at a global scale with next-gen smart mobility solutions that cater to diverse riding preferences. With products that reflect both the Explorer and Liberator spirit, we are inviting Italian riders to experience Limitless Freedom and Limitless Adventure every day. Our success in the Dakar Rally with Hero MotoSports is a testimony of our global engineering excellence and the innovation in products that we are bringing for Italy market."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fredun Pharmaceuticals launches 'Snacky Jain' for pets

Market loses steam as U.S.-China trade winds turn rough

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index registers a drop of 0.90%

India's primary energy demand expected to rise from 22 mboe/d in 2024 to 43.6 mboe/d by 2050

Stallion India Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 1243.53% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story