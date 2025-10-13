Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fredun Pharmaceuticals launches 'Snacky Jain' for pets

Fredun Pharmaceuticals launches 'Snacky Jain' for pets

Image
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fredun Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of 'Snacky Jain' - a true first of its kind, and India's first Jain functional food product specifically for pets.

Snacky Jain, developed under the flagship Freossi brand, is a truly pioneering step in pet nutrition, establishing a new standard for ethical, inclusive feeding. The product is the first of its kind to be thoughtfully crafted to align with Jain dietary principles, being completely free from root vegetables, meat, and all animal-derived ingredients. Critically, it still delivers essential nutrients to support superior immunity, digestion, bone health, and energy in pets.

This innovation reinforces Fredun's commitment to creating a 360 pet wellness ecosystem encompassing nutrition, grooming, diagnostics, and preventive care. Developed through in-house R&D, Snacky Jain combines natural, plant-based ingredients with functional health benefits, ensuring both taste and wellness for companion animals.

Snacky Jain will be initially introduced across six cities, through veterinary clinics, online marketplaces, and Fredun's dedicated retail partners, with phased expansion planned for key pet care markets including Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi. The product is manufactured at Fredun's WHO-GMP-certified Palghar facility, ensuring international standards of quality and safety.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 25,200 level; European mrkt advance

EC announces by-elections for eight Assembly seats across seven states

EC notifies second phase of Bihar Assembly polls; nominations open for 122 seats

Conditons favorable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon says IMD

Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 1.53%, up for fifth straight session

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story