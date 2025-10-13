Fredun Pharmaceuticals launches 'Snacky Jain' for pets

Fredun Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of 'Snacky Jain' - a true first of its kind, and India's first Jain functional food product specifically for pets.

Snacky Jain, developed under the flagship Freossi brand, is a truly pioneering step in pet nutrition, establishing a new standard for ethical, inclusive feeding. The product is the first of its kind to be thoughtfully crafted to align with Jain dietary principles, being completely free from root vegetables, meat, and all animal-derived ingredients. Critically, it still delivers essential nutrients to support superior immunity, digestion, bone health, and energy in pets.

This innovation reinforces Fredun's commitment to creating a 360 pet wellness ecosystem encompassing nutrition, grooming, diagnostics, and preventive care. Developed through in-house R&D, Snacky Jain combines natural, plant-based ingredients with functional health benefits, ensuring both taste and wellness for companion animals.