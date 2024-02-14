Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp opens bookings for flagship motorcycle - Mavrick 440

Hero MotoCorp opens bookings for flagship motorcycle - Mavrick 440

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp will open the bookings for its flagship motorcycle - Mavrick 440 starting today, 14 February 2024. Deliveries of the motorcycle to customers will commence from April onwards.

The much-awaited motorcycle of the year will be available in three variants - Base, Mid and Top at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an attractive price point of Rs 199,000/- (Base), Rs 214,000/- (Mid) and Rs 224,000/- (Top)* respectively. *Prices are Ex-Showroom pan-India.

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

