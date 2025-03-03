Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hero MotoCorp records 17% decline in Feb sales

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp dispatched 3.88 lakh units in February 2025. The company dispatched 357,296 units in the domestic market.

VIDA, Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle brand, continued to register growth with dispatches of 6,200 units, highlighting the increasing popularity of the VIDA V2 range and VIDA's aspirational, accessible, and affordable position.

The company's global sales grew 33% in February 2025 compared to the same month last year, with over 30,000 units dispatched. This marks the third consecutive month that the company has surpassed 30,000 units in global sales.

It anticipates momentum increase in the coming months owing to the upcoming marriage season and new product launches.

Strengthening the 125cc scooter portfolio, the company has already started the deliveries of Destini 125 across the country and will soon commence the dispatches of the Xoom 125.

Feb'25

Feb'24

% Change

Motorcycles

3,52,312

4,36,929

-19%

Scooters

35,756

31,481

14%

Total

3,88,068

4,68,410

-17%

Domestic

3,57,296

4,45,257

-20%

Exports

30,772

23,153

33%

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

