Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers and Rectifiers receives orders worth Rs 350 crore from dometic, foreign clients

Transformers and Rectifiers receives orders worth Rs 350 crore from dometic, foreign clients

Image
Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) (TRIL) said that it has bagged orders worth Rs 350 crore from the Adani Group, the Al Sabha Group (Iraq) and Powerlink Queensland (Australia).

The Adani Group has awarded the company a contract for supply of transformers and reactors worth Rs 272 crore. The said transformers have to be delivered by next financial year.

TRIL has received an order for supply of transformers from the Iraq-based Al Sabha Group, and the Australian firm Powerlink Queensland. These export orders are valued at Rs 78 crore.

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) produces transformers for both domestic and international markets.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 252.92% to Rs 55.48 crore on 51.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 559.36 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.45% to currently trade at Rs 387 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eicher Motors gains as CV sales climb 9% YoY in February

SML Isuzu spurts as Feb sales surges 27% YoY

Auto shares gain

Information Technology stocks rise

M&M total sales rises 15% YoY to 83,702 units in February 2025

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story