Transformers and Rectifiers receives orders worth Rs 350 crore from dometic, foreign clients

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) (TRIL) said that it has bagged orders worth Rs 350 crore from the Adani Group, the Al Sabha Group (Iraq) and Powerlink Queensland (Australia).

The Adani Group has awarded the company a contract for supply of transformers and reactors worth Rs 272 crore. The said transformers have to be delivered by next financial year.

TRIL has received an order for supply of transformers from the Iraq-based Al Sabha Group, and the Australian firm Powerlink Queensland. These export orders are valued at Rs 78 crore.

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) produces transformers for both domestic and international markets.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 252.92% to Rs 55.48 crore on 51.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 559.36 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.45% to currently trade at Rs 387 on the BSE.

