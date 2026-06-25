HFCL Ltd has added 31.64% over last one month compared to 1.82% fall in BSE Teck index and 1.82% rise in the SENSEX

HFCL Ltd rose 3.85% today to trade at Rs 213. The BSE Teck index is up 0.97% to quote at 14670.83. The index is down 1.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd increased 1.49% and Coforge Ltd added 1.16% on the day. The BSE Teck index went down 21.4 % over last one year compared to the 6.48% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

HFCL Ltd has added 31.64% over last one month compared to 1.82% fall in BSE Teck index and 1.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26.12 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 220.1 on 22 Jun 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 59.83 on 23 Jan 2026.