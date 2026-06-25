HCL Technologies expands partnership with Google Cloud and ServiceNow

To deploy and scale AI for enterprise adoption on the Gemini Enterprise platform

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud and ServiceNow to deliver AI agents for enterprise adoption on the Gemini Enterprise platform. The launch coincides with HCLTech's sponsorship of the Sydney Google Cloud Summit 2026.

Building on HCLTech's recently launched Gemini Enterprise business unit, the latest collaboration brings together advanced ServiceNow AI capabilities, enterprise workflow orchestration and industry expertise to enable organizations to deploy and scale AI in real business environments.

HCLTech will introduce enterprise AI solutions on Gemini Enterprise that combine Gemini's advanced AI capabilities with ServiceNow's workflow platform - anchored in ServiceNow's Blueprint for Agentic Business, , a framework for structured, outcome-driven AI adoption. This includes a next-generation Factory Shop Floor Assistant, which delivers real-time operational intelligence to manufacturing environments, enabling faster decision-making and improved efficiency.