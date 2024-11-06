Hi-Tech Pipes Q2 PAT soars 72% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Hi-Tech Pipes reported 71.98% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.11 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 10.53 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

However, revenue from operations decreased by 5.37% YoY to Rs 70,590 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax in the second quarter of FY24 stood at Rs 24.31 crore, up 73.14% from Rs 14.04 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

During the quarter, total expenses declined 6.84% YoY to Rs 682.55 crore. Cost of material consumed was Rs 655.65 (up 12.02% YoY) while finance costs stood at Rs 13.56 crore (up 30.51% YoY) and employee benefit expenses was at Rs 8.25 crore (down 10.44% YoY) during the period under review.

On half year basis the companys consolidated net profit soared 95.67% to Rs 36.16 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 18.48 crore posted in H1 FY24. However the companys revenue from operation rose 13.30% YoY to Rs 1,572.88 crore in H1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the company's board has approved the 100% acquisition of Hi-tech Global Steels to further expand its business operations. The acquisition is expected to be completed within the next 90 days.

Hi-Tech Pipes is in the business of manufacturing of ERW steel round & section pipes, cold rolled strips & engineering products and distribution of the same.

The scrip fell 4.28% to Rs 182.45 on the BSE.

