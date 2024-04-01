Hi-Tech Pipes records its highest ever sales volumes for FY24

Achieves sales of 1,07,721 MT in Q4 and 3,91,147 MT in FY24

Hi-Tech Pipes announced the achievement of a record-breaking sales volume for the concluding quarter and the fiscal year ended 31 March, 2024. This milestone represents the highest sales figures ever recorded in the company's history, marking a momentous occasion for the organization and stakeholders.

In the face of declining HRC Prices, Hi-tech has successfully managed to navigate through this and boost its market share in domestic steel pipes industry. The company's strategic initiatives focused on operational excellence, customer-centric approaches, and increase in share of value added products have resulted in an increase in yearly sales volumes of 3,91,147 MT in FY24 from 3,54,032 MT in corresponding previous year.

