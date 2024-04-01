Tech Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1243.95, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.76% in last one year as compared to a 29.04% rally in NIFTY and a 22.27% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1243.95, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 22450.9. The Sensex is at 73984.9, up 0.45%.Tech Mahindra Ltd has eased around 2.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34898.15, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1252.55, down 0.43% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 12.76% in last one year as compared to a 29.04% rally in NIFTY and a 22.27% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 53.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

