HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 10.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of HCL Technologies rose 10.52% to Rs 4235.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3832.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.21% to Rs 28862.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26672.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.28862.0026672.0022.0722.236694.006138.005687.005128.004235.003832.00

