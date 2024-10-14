HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 10.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.21% to Rs 28862.00 croreNet profit of HCL Technologies rose 10.52% to Rs 4235.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3832.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.21% to Rs 28862.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26672.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales28862.0026672.00 8 OPM %22.0722.23 -PBDT6694.006138.00 9 PBT5687.005128.00 11 NP4235.003832.00 11
