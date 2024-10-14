Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 47.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.13% to Rs 56.81 croreNet profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 47.67% to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.13% to Rs 56.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales56.8153.53 6 OPM %16.0913.39 -PBDT10.408.02 30 PBT9.357.16 31 NP7.935.37 48
