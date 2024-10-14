Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 47.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.13% to Rs 56.81 crore

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 47.67% to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.13% to Rs 56.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.56.8153.5316.0913.3910.408.029.357.167.935.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp