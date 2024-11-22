High-frequency indicators suggest aggregate demand regained strength in October 2024

RBI noted in a latest monthly update that high-frequency indicators suggest that aggregate demand regained strength in October 2024, buoyed by festival season demand. E-way bills increased by 16.9 per cent y-o-y, reflecting higher supply chain activity. Toll collections increased by 10.4 per cent (y-o-y) in value terms and 7.9 per cent (y-o-y) in volume terms. Petroleum consumption rebounded after two consecutive months of contraction, driven by increase in demand for aviation turbine fuel and motor spirit.

