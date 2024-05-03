Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 12.9% over last one month compared to 7.94% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.54% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 1.5% today to trade at Rs 651. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.03% to quote at 31897.62. The index is up 7.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 1.24% and Vedanta Ltd added 1.14% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 55.51 % over last one year compared to the 21.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 12.9% over last one month compared to 7.94% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.54% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17214 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.17 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 661.3 on 26 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 398 on 25 May 2023.

