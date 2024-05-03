Coal India, Coforge, CIE Automotive India, Railtel Corp in spotlight

Coal India: The companys consolidated net profit jumped 25.8% to Rs 8640 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 6,869 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue declined 1.95% YoY to Rs 37,410 crore in Q4 FY24.

Coforge: The IT company has reported 5.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs to 229 crore from 243 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 1.51% YoY to Rs 2,358 crore in Q4 FY24.

Railtel Corporation of India: The companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.76% YoY to Rs 77.53 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue surged 24.58% to Rs 833 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 688 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

CIE Automotive India : The companys consolidated net profit declined 17.42% to Rs 231 crore on 0.55% fall in revenue to Rs 2,427 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Ajanta Pharma : The Pharmaceutical company reported 65.82% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 203 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 122 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue increased 19.53% YoY to Rs 1,054.08 crore in Q4 FY24.

Astec Lifesciences : The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 4.97 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue jumped 21.08% YoY to Rs 154 crore in Q4 FY24.

JBM Auto : The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 62.21% to Rs 10.13 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 26.81 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue surged 38.17% to Rs 1,332 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 964 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

