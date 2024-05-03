Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Mineral Production Grows By 8% In February

India's Mineral Production Grows By 8% In February

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of February, 2024 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 139.6 is 8.0% higher as compared to the level in the month of February, 2023. As per the provisional statistics of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April-February, 2023-24 over the corresponding period of previous year is 8.2%.

Production level of important minerals in February, 2024 were: Coal 966 lakh tonne, Lignite 42 lakh tonne, Natural gas (utilized) 2886 million cu.m., Petroleum (crude) 23 lakh tonne, Bauxite 2414 thousand tonne, Chromite 400 thousand tonne, Copper conc. 11 thousand tonne , Gold 255 kg, Iron ore 244 lakh tonne, Lead conc. 27 thousand tonne, Manganese ore 295 thousand tonne, Zinc conc. 149 thousand tonne, Limestone 387 lakh tonne, Phosphorite 218 thousand tonne, and Magnesite 10 thousand tonne.

Important minerals showing positive growth during February, 2024 over February, 2023 include: Gold (86%), Copper Conc.(28.7%), Bauxite (21%), Chromite (21%), Phosphorite (19%), Limestone(13%), Coal (12%), Natural gas (U) (11%), Petroleum(crude) (8%), Manganese Ore (6%), Magnesite (3%), Lignite(2.8%), and Zinc Conc.(2.8%). Other important minerals showing negative growth include Iron Ore (-0.7%) and Lead Conc.(-14%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

India's minerals production up 5.1% on year in December 2023

LTIMindtree Joins Forces with IBM to Advance the Quantum Innovation Ecosystem

Empowering She-E-Os: IBM and WeAce Celebrate Voices of Women with Blogging Contest

Deccan Gold Mines soars after Tanzania project discovers potential gold, lithium reserves

India's Mineral Production Grows 5.9% In January

Market hit fresh record high in early trade; breadth strong

US Stocks gain after Fed, economic data

India's Coal Production Increase 7.41% In April

Coal India, Coforge, CIE Automotive India, Railtel Corp in spotlight

Benchmark indices could open flat; Asian markets trade mixed

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story