Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 0.28%, up for five straight sessions

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 651.95, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.61% in last one year as compared to a 7.99% gain in NIFTY and a 3.15% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 651.95, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 25117.25. The Sensex is at 82511.15, up 0.39%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has dropped around 0% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9406.45, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.39 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 653.45, up 0.24% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is down 3.61% in last one year as compared to a 7.99% gain in NIFTY and a 3.15% gain in the Nifty Metal index.