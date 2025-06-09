Vedanta Ltd gains for fifth session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 458.55, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.25% in last one year as compared to a 7.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.15% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9406.45, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.42 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 457, up 1.7% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 3.25% in last one year as compared to a 7.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.15% spurt in the Nifty Metal index. The PE of the stock is 11.34 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.