Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bosch Ltd spurts 0.22%, rises for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd spurts 0.22%, rises for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 31665, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.93% in last one year as compared to a 7.99% jump in NIFTY and a 5.05% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 31665, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 25117.25. The Sensex is at 82511.15, up 0.39%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 2.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23661.3, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10594 shares today, compared to the daily average of 27058 shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 31835, up 0.27% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 2.93% in last one year as compared to a 7.99% jump in NIFTY and a 5.05% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 46.32 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US dollar index slips under 99-mark as latest gains fail to sustain

Acuite Ratings & Research upgrades ratings of Andrew Yule to 'B' with 'stable' outlook

Barometers trade with modest gains; metal shares shine

JK Cement acquires majority stake in Saifco Cements to foray into J&K

HB Stockholdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story