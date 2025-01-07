Hinduja Global appoints Anshuman Singh as CEO for UK Operations

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has announced the appointment of Anshuman Singh as the Chief Executive Officer for its UK operations.

Anshuman brings over 25 years of international and multi-disciplinary experience across various industries, with a strong track record in driving digital transformation initiatives. Prior to this role, Anshuman was with LTI Mindtree in London, where he held several strategic leadership positions during his two-decade-long tenure, including overseeing its Interactive and Consulting businesses.

The company stated that Anshuman will lead growth and innovation initiatives in the UK and Europe, aligning with its vision to become the leading digital transformation partner for clients. He will also serve as a key member of HGS's Global Executive Team and contribute to shaping the companys global corporate strategy.

Partha DeSarkar, Group CEO, HGS, said, We're excited to welcome Anshuman to the HGS team. His expertise in CX transformation, strong understanding of the UK market, and experience in delivering value-driven solutions align perfectly with our goals. Anshuman will help drive growth, enhance digital capabilities, and strengthen our partnerships in the region.

Anshuman Singh, CEO, HGS UK, said, HGS has built a strong reputation as a leader in CX and digital transformation in the UK and I'm thrilled to join HGS at such a pivotal time. The opportunity to build upon the existing foundation and drive further growth in the UK market is truly exciting. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at HGS to deliver exceptional value to our clients.

HGS provides solutions in digital consumer experience (CX), business process management (BPM) and digital media services.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 50.51 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 18.43 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 7.85% to Rs 1,087.15 in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1,179.86 crore posted in the second quarter of FY24.

The scrip shed 0.07% to Rs 677.95 on the BSE.

