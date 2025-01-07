Larsen & Toubro wins orders for power transmission & distribution biz

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical of Larsen & Toubro has won new orders in India and the Middle East. According to the company's project classification, the value of the orders range between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

It has won an order to implement Advanced Distribution Management System in West Bengal. This technology makes power distribution smarter by combining Outage Management System and Distribution Management System functionalities. Through real time monitoring and control of medium and low voltage networks, the reliability of the network will be enhanced with quick isolation of faults and faster restoration.

In Saudi Arabia, an order for a key 380kV Substation which will facilitate evacuation of solar generation has been secured. Then, at a major city project in Kuwait, PT&D has won a 400kV Substation order.

In Dubai, PT&D has bagged orders for establishing a set of EHV substations which includes a 400/132kV Substation. Several substations are being added to the Emirate's power transmission infrastructure as it seeks to remain a preferred destination to live, work and visit.

