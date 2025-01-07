Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh threatened election officer: Delhi BJP chief

Ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in Delhi, territory BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh of threatening the election officer and called for action against them.

This comes after the New Delhi District Election Officer wrote a letter to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer on the issue of AAP leaders' allegations related to voter deletion in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency area.

Sachdeva further alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha are involved in the conspiracy to murder democracy.

Speaking to ANI, Virendraa Sachdeva said, "Delhi CM Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha are involved in the conspiracy to murder democracy...Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh threatened the election officer...Delhi CM Atishi herself called him to her office but the officer cannot be called when he is looking after election-related work...Action should be taken against them who threatened the election officer..."

Speaking on the issue, BJP leader and party candidate from Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency, Satish Upadhyay said that all the officers are working with full integrity and impartiality.

"All the officers are working with full integrity and impartiality. When the work is being done impartially and in the middle of it if you (AAP) ask for information and all the political parties do the same, then it will affect the work...," Upadhyay told ANI.

On Monday, the New Delhi District Election Officer wrote a letter to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer and stated that representatives of AAP have been frequently visiting his office and asking for personal details of objectors which is against the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

The letter reads, "Representatives of Aam Aadmi Party have been frequently visiting my office and are asking for personal details of objectors which are not mandated to be shared as per ECI guidelines... Furthermore, the CM of GNCTD has been calling me for meetings without a specified agenda and in the past also, has called me for meetings without any agenda, wherein discussion regarding electoral rolls was held... Therefore, your kind office is requested to provide insight and guidance in this matter whether I am allowed to attend meetings called by the ruling Govt. without any prior meeting agenda or any other appropriate action as deemed fit by authority."

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that a "Large-Scale" fraud in voter addition and deletions in the New Delhi Assembly seat is taking place.

In a post on X, Kejriwal cited a letter from Chief Minister Atishi sent to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer.

"Large-scale fraud taking place in voter additions and deletions in the New Delhi assembly. Delhi CM Atishi ji writes this letter to CEC presenting evidence and seeking time to meet," he said.

CM Atishi, in her letter to the Delhi CEO, said, "I am writing to urgently draw your attention towards a significant surge in voter addition and deletion applications in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency over the past few days."

She mentioned that from October 29, 2024, to January 2, 2025, a total of 13,276 Form-6 were received.

"From October 29 to January 2, 6,166 Form-7 were received," CM Atishi said.

"Total no of votes, as per draft electoral rolls published after summary revision on 29 October 2024, is 1,06,873. Number of votes sought to be deleted is 6,166, which is 5.77 per cent of total votes," she added.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats.