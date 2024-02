Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit declines 80.08% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 7.56% to Rs 1203.67 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Global Solutions declined 80.08% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 50.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.56% to Rs 1203.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1119.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1203.671119.129.587.35158.0789.5916.20-28.3610.1350.86

