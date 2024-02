Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit rises 18.97% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 3.26% to Rs 71.69 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Composites rose 18.97% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 3.26% to Rs 71.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 69.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.71.6969.4315.3712.6011.028.768.496.516.465.43

