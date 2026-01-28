Hindustan Copper Ltd soars 12.15%

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 630.45, up 12.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 176% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% gain in NIFTY and a 45.95% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 630.45, up 12.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25265.1. The Sensex is at 82129.59, up 0.33%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has added around 29.34% in last one month.