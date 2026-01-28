Hindalco Industries Ltd gains for fifth session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1006.45, up 4.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.31% in last one year as compared to a 9.12% gain in NIFTY and a 46.27% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1006.45, up 4.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 25275.35. The Sensex is at 82136.46, up 0.34%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has added around 16.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11829.65, up 2.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.83 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1003.25, up 4.11% on the day.