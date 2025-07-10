Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 0.75%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 10.7% over last one month compared to 3.13% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.54% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 0.75% today to trade at Rs 448.4. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.39% to quote at 28258.18. The index is up 3.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GAIL (India) Ltd increased 0.68% and Oil India Ltd added 0.57% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 7.23 % over last one year compared to the 4.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 10.7% over last one month compared to 3.13% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.54% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7229 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.35 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 457.2 on 05 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 287.55 on 03 Mar 2025.

