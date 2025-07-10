Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 0.75%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 10.7% over last one month compared to 3.13% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.54% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 0.75% today to trade at Rs 448.4. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.39% to quote at 28258.18. The index is up 3.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GAIL (India) Ltd increased 0.68% and Oil India Ltd added 0.57% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 7.23 % over last one year compared to the 4.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.