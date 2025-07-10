Puravankara announces joint development of 5.5 acre land parcel in East Bengaluru

With estimated gross development value of Rs 1,000 cr
Puravankara Group has announced the joint development of a 5.5-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru, with a combined estimated gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 1,000 crore.
The acquisition aligns with the company's strategic vision to expand its footprint in key Bengaluru micro-markets with robust infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and sustained residential demand.
The land parcel offers a total combined saleable area of 0.83 million square feet. Located in Balagere, East Bengaluru, the site enjoys strong and steady market demand due to its proximity to major IT hubs and well-established social and physical infrastructure.
The project is expected to be launched in the next six to nine months.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app