Puravankara announces joint development of 5.5 acre land parcel in East Bengaluru

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
With estimated gross development value of Rs 1,000 cr

Puravankara Group has announced the joint development of a 5.5-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru, with a combined estimated gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 1,000 crore.

The acquisition aligns with the company's strategic vision to expand its footprint in key Bengaluru micro-markets with robust infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and sustained residential demand.

The land parcel offers a total combined saleable area of 0.83 million square feet. Located in Balagere, East Bengaluru, the site enjoys strong and steady market demand due to its proximity to major IT hubs and well-established social and physical infrastructure.

The project is expected to be launched in the next six to nine months.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

