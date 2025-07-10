Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, UPL, Emcure Pharma, Oil India, TCS, IREDA

Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 10 July 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Elxsi, Anand Rathi, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Bharti Airtel has incorporated a step-down subsidiary wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Airtel Money with initial capital of 1,00,000.

Amber Enterprises India board is scheduled to meet on Saturday, 12 July 2025 to consider raising Rs 2,500 crore by issuing permissible securities

UPLs step down subsidiary, Advanta Seeds International Mauritius has entered into agreement to acquire Wuhan Advanta Seeds Company(Advanta China) for total consideration of $4,200,