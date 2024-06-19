Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 636.55, down 1.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 30.38% in last one year as compared to a 25.07% rally in NIFTY and a 56.75% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 636.55, down 1.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 23534.4. The Sensex is at 77376.37, up 0.1%.Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost around 14.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9890.2, down 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

