Hindware Home Innovation consolidated net profit declines 41.77% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Hindware Home Innovation declined 41.77% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 692.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 712.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

