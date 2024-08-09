Hindware Home Innovation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Sales decline 3.70% to Rs 599.91 crore

Net loss of Hindware Home Innovation reported to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.70% to Rs 599.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 622.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales599.91622.96 -4 OPM %7.1710.04 -PBDT31.4449.03 -36 PBT0.7120.77 -97 NP-4.010.27 PL

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

