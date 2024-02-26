Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hong Kong Market closes 0.54% lower

Hong Kong Market closes 0.54% lower

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 11:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Hong Kong share market finished lower for second straight session on Monday, 26 February 2024, as investors refrained from placing large bets ahead of the release of key corporate earnings.

Electric vehicle maker Li Auto, Internet search engine operator Baidu and mobile games developer NetEase will all publish earnings this week.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 91.12 points, or 0.54%, to 16,634.74. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 41.74 points, or 0.72%, to 5,723.36.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Among blue chips, Alibaba Group weakened 0.5% to HK$74.15 and Tencent lost 1.2% to HK$287.20. Baidu slid 2.2% to HK$107.50, while online game operator NetEase retreated 1.1% to HK$167.60. Tempering losses, EV maker Li Auto added 0.6% to HK$139.90. BYD rallied 1.5% to HK$187.90 after it started taking orders for its newly-introduced luxury Yangwang U9 model.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hong Kong Market closes 1.45% up

Hong Kong Market recovers 0.52% on bargain buying

Hong Kong Market falls 0.21%

Hong Kong Market falls 0.15%

Hong Kong Market surges on intervention signs

Board of Ircon International appoints senior management personnel

MCX signs MoU with Jakarta Futures Exchange

TVS Motor launches TVS HLX 150F with ecothrust engine

Board of Tourism Finance approves raising up to Rs 200 cr via equity issuance

Vinati Organics allots 8.83 lakh equity shares

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story