Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hong Kong Market extends sell-off

Hong Kong Market extends sell-off

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hong Kong share market finished session lower on Tuesday, 16 April 2024, marking a fourth session of losses, weighed down by Wall Street falls overnight and fears over tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, risk aversion sell-off fueled further after signaled a wobbly recovery in the worlds second-largest economy, despite stronger-than-expected GDP data.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.3% in January-March from the year earlier, slightly faster than the 5.2% expansion in the previous three months. However, a raft of March indicators released alongside the GDP data, including property investment, retail sales and industrial output, showed that demand at home remains weak and is retarding overall momentum.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 351.49 points, or 2.12%, to 16,248.97. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slid 112.66 points, or 1.92%, to 5,743.78.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hong Kong Market edges lower

Hong Kong Market extends losses on geopolitical tensions

Hong Kong Market closes inch higher

Hong Kong Market tanks 2.2%

Hong Kong Market falls on weak China factory data

China Market falls after disappointing data

Australia Market tumbles for fourth straight session

Dollar Index Holds Around Five Month High, World Bank To Release Global Economic Prospects Report Soon

Barometers trade lower; PSU bank shares under pressure

Japan Nikkei tumbles amid rising interest rates woes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story