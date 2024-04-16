Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar Index Holds Around Five Month High, World Bank To Release Global Economic Prospects Report Soon

Dollar Index Holds Around Five Month High, World Bank To Release Global Economic Prospects Report Soon

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US dollar index is holding onto gains amid sustained worries over global geopolitical scenario and firms US economic cues. The Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing US retail sales increased at a decent clip in March. The report said retail sales climbed by 0.7% in March after advancing by an upwardly revised 0.9% in February. This data has triggered further uncertainty regarding the probable interest rate trajectory in the US in near term and the US dollar index is up 0.13% at 106.14- lingering at a five month top as break above 106 mark is sustaining. Global markets are also waiting for the release of the World Bank Global Economic Prospects update for 2024 eagerly.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

US Market extends selloff as spike in treasury yields

Pan India Retail Sales Mark 5% Rise On Year In February 2024

Benchmarks continue to trade higher; European mkt advance

US Market falls after hot inflation print

Market opens on firm note, Nifty above 21,950 mark

Barometers trade lower; PSU bank shares under pressure

Japan Nikkei tumbles amid rising interest rates woes

CRISIL consolidated net profit declines 5.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Veranda Learning advances after forming strategic partnership with Pearson

Indices trade with deep cuts, European mkt opens lower

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story