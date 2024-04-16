Dollar Index Holds Around Five Month High, World Bank To Release Global Economic Prospects Report Soon

The US dollar index is holding onto gains amid sustained worries over global geopolitical scenario and firms US economic cues. The Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing US retail sales increased at a decent clip in March. The report said retail sales climbed by 0.7% in March after advancing by an upwardly revised 0.9% in February. This data has triggered further uncertainty regarding the probable interest rate trajectory in the US in near term and the US dollar index is up 0.13% at 106.14- lingering at a five month top as break above 106 mark is sustaining. Global markets are also waiting for the release of the World Bank Global Economic Prospects update for 2024 eagerly.

