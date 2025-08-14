HOV Services standalone net profit rises 121.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 144.34% to Rs 13.61 crore

Net profit of HOV Services rose 121.79% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 144.34% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.13.615.5717.4916.702.821.322.411.071.730.78

