Hybrid Financial Services standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.91% to Rs 1.23 croreNet profit of Hybrid Financial Services rose 37.50% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.231.28 -4 OPM %38.2140.63 -PBDT0.470.54 -13 PBT0.440.51 -14 NP0.440.32 38
