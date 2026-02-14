Hybrid Financial Services standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.91% to Rs 1.23 crore

Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services rose 37.50% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.231.2838.2140.630.470.540.440.510.440.32

