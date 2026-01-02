TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 50% YoY in December'25

TVS Motor Company advanced 2.08% to Rs 3,870.70 after the company registered sales of 481,389 units in December 2025, which is 50% higher as compared with the 321,687 units sold in December 2024.

Two-wheeler registrations surged 48% year-on-year in December 2025, with total sales rising to 461,071 units from 312,002 units in December 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registrations grew even faster at 54%, increasing to 330,362 units compared with 215,075 units a year earlier.

Motorcycle registrations posted a 50% YoY growth, climbing to 216,867 units in December 2025 from 144,811 units in the corresponding period last year. Scooter registrations also recorded strong momentum, rising 48% YoY to 198,017 units from 133,919 units in December 2024.

EV registered a growth of 77% with sales increasing from 20,171 units in December 2024 to 35,605 units in December 2025. Three-wheeler registered a growth of 110% with sales increasing from 9,685 units in December 2024 to 20,318 units in December 2025. The company's total exports registered a growth of 40% with sales increasing from 104,393 units in December 2024 to 146,022 units in December 2025. Two-wheeler exports grew by 35% with sales increasing from 96,927 units in December 2024 to 130,709 units in December 2025. TVS Motor Company is a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.