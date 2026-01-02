Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 98.41% of withdrawn Rs 2000 banknotes returned, says RBI

98.41% of withdrawn Rs 2000 banknotes returned, says RBI

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said 98.41 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation have been returned. The RBI had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023. "The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 5,669 crore at the close of business on December 31, 2025," it said.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

