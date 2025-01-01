Hyundai Motor total sales slides to 55,078 units in December

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) total sales declined 2.4% to 55,078 units in December 2024 as compared with 56,450 units in December 2023.

While domestic sales fell 1.3% to 42,208 units, total exports slipped 6.1% to 12,870 units in December 2024 over December 2023.

HMIL stated that it has recorded highest ever yearly domestic sales of 6,05,433 units in CY 2024, up 0.6% YoY. HMIL achieved total sales of 7,64,119 units in CY 2024, down 0.2% YoY.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, HMIL has managed to sustain sales momentum in 2024, despite strong headwinds faced by the industry at large. Achieving highest ever domestic sales three years in a row, reflects customers preference for brand Hyundai as their trusted smart mobility solutions provider. Introduction of the innovative Hy-CNG Duo technology in 2024 resonated well with buyers, translating to the highest ever CNG contribution of 13.1% to HMILs domestic sales in CY 2024, against 10.4% in CY 2023.

By achieving highest ever yearly domestic sales of 1,86,919 Lakh units, Hyundai CRETA continued to strengthen HMILs position as an SUV leader, helping HMIL accomplish highest ever domestic SUV contribution of 67.6% in CY 2024. We are confident that the upcoming CRETA Electric, will further expand the appeal of this Undisputed, Ultimate SUV.

Hyundai Motor India is a part of the Hyundai Motor Group, which is the third largest auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the world based on passenger vehicle sales in CY23. Manufactures and sells reliable, feature-rich, and innovative four-wheeler passenger vehicles backed by the latest technology. Additionally, parts such as transmissions and engines are also manufactured.

The car manufacturers consolidated net profit decreased 15.54% to Rs 1,375.47 crore on 7.5% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 17,260.38 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip declined 0.30% to Rs 1,798.70 on the BSE.

