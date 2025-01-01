Pakistan's 2025 New Year's resolution: Rake up Kashmir again with UNSC role

Pakistan commenced its two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the first day of the new year, Pakistani publication Dawn reported on Wednesday, adding that Islamabad aims to leverage this position to once again raise what it sees as the Kashmir issue on the global stage.

Elected in June to succeed Japan, Pakistan now holds one of the two Asia-Pacific seats on the UNSC, the report said, adding that Islamabad will preside over the council in July, giving it a crucial opportunity to shape the agenda and promote dialogue. This marks Pakistan’s eighth term on the council.

Pakistan is also reportedly set to gain a seat on the Islamic State and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee, which is tasked with designating individuals and groups linked to these organisations as terrorists and enforcing sanctions.

This provides Pakistan with an opportunity to highlight its allegations of cross-border militant attacks from Afghanistan, which Islamabad claims are being carried out by groups with longstanding ties to the Islamic State group and Al Qaeda.

While veto power is exclusive to permanent members of the council, non-permanent members hold considerable influence in terrorism-related sanctions committees, where decisions are reached by consensus under established norms.

ALSO READ: Good ties with Pakistan possible, but terror must stop first: S Jaishankar However, the report acknowledges that the fractured state of global politics and growing polarisation within the council could challenge Islamabad’s ability to advance its diplomatic priorities.

The UNSC consists of 15 members: five permanent members—China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States—and ten non-permanent members elected by the General Assembly for two-year terms. The current non-permanent members and their term-end years are: Algeria (2025), Denmark (2026), Greece (2026), Guyana (2025), Pakistan (2026), Panama (2026), the Republic of Korea (2025), Sierra Leone (2025), Slovenia (2025), and Somalia (2026).

What are Pakistan's intentions regarding Kashmir at the UNSC?

During its tenure at the UNSC, Pakistan’s support for Palestine and what the report terms its "advocacy for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination" are anticipated to take centre stage. However, the report highlights entrenched geopolitical challenges that could hinder these efforts.

ALSO READ: Pakistan violence: 68 troops killed in November; over 1,000 deaths in 2024 For example, Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram underscored the need to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, advocating for a ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access, and accountability for civilian casualties. While reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to a two-state solution, he acknowledged the difficulty of overcoming divisions within the Council, where veto powers often obstruct consensus.

Likewise, Pakistan’s attempts to revive what the report refers to as the "Kashmir dispute," which Islamabad considers an issue on the UNSC agenda, also face significant challenges, the report stated. Ambassador Akram remarked, “We will continue to highlight the plight of Kashmiris and push for concrete steps from the international community.”

The report further noted that India’s rising global influence and the subdued international response to Kashmir complicate Pakistan’s efforts to advocate for the issue.

India maintains that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of its sovereign territory and views the region's status as a domestic matter. Consequently, New Delhi opposes any international intervention, including by the UN or the UNSC, in the Kashmir issue. Instead, it asserts that any discussions regarding Kashmir should occur bilaterally with Islamabad, as outlined in the 1972 Simla Agreement, which emphasises resolving disputes through direct negotiations. This stance underscores India's commitment to addressing the Kashmir issue without external mediation.

What is Pakistan’s position on India’s bid for a permanent UNSC seat?

ALSO READ: Russia reaffirms support to India's bid for permanent membership of UNSC Pakistan’s broader agenda includes advocating for UNSC reforms aimed at making the council more representative and accountable. However, Islamabad opposes the inclusion of new permanent members, instead supporting an expansion of the non-permanent category, according to the report.

“Regular elections and rotation are essential for a democratic council,” Ambassador Akram emphasised. This position aligns with Pakistan’s strategic interest in preventing what the report characterised as permanent rivalries within the council.