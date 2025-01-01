Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Ent invests Rs 1,000-cr in arm PCHFL for growth

Piramal Ent invests Rs 1,000-cr in arm PCHFL for growth

Image
Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Piramal Enterprises said that it has invested Rs 1,000 crore in Piramal Capital & Housing Finance (PCHFL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company by way of subscription to rights issue.

PCHFL will utilise the investment towards business/ general corporate purposes. There is no change in the shareholding percentage of the company in PCHFL following the investment, it added.

Piramal Enterprises (PEL) is a leading diversified NBFC in India with a presence across retail lending, wholesale lending, and fund-based platforms. The company has investments and assets worth around $10 billion, with a network of branches across 26 states/UTs.

The NBFC reported a 238.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 162.97 crore on a 9.2% rise in total income to Rs 2,486.18 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pennar Inds edges higher after entering JC pact for undertaking solar module manufacturing business

Barometers trade with decent gains; financial services advance; VIX rises 1.7%

Karur Vysya rises as total business grows 15% YoY in Dec'24

Indo Tech Transformers hits the roof after securing 117-cr order

Prozone Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story